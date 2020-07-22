Hot again Thursday with a few storms possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are mostly clear through the evening but skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will stay pretty warm with lows only in the mid 60s.

Scattered clouds will move in through the morning and afternoon, which will keep temperatures in the low 90s, rather than getting any warmer. By the afternoon a few showers and thunderstorms could develop north and east of the Black Hills, over the plains. While the chance for a storm hitting Rapid City is low, it is not zero, so we could get a storm ourselves. Some storms tomorrow over the plains could grow to be strong or severe through the evening hours.

Friday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 90s, but clouds will develop in the afternoon and a few storms will be possible. The heat continues Saturday as the weather looks to be more dry compared to the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 90s for us here in Rapid City, so if you have any plans to be outdoors hiking or doing any yard work, be sure to have plenty of water and take plenty of breaks in the shade to avoid heat sickness.

Storms return on Sunday and Monday and that will drop temperatures down into the 80s for those days. The heat will return Tuesday and the upper 80s and 90s will continue through much of next week.

