Advertisement

Hot again Thursday with a few storms possible

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are mostly clear through the evening but skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will stay pretty warm with lows only in the mid 60s.

Scattered clouds will move in through the morning and afternoon, which will keep temperatures in the low 90s, rather than getting any warmer. By the afternoon a few showers and thunderstorms could develop north and east of the Black Hills, over the plains. While the chance for a storm hitting Rapid City is low, it is not zero, so we could get a storm ourselves. Some storms tomorrow over the plains could grow to be strong or severe through the evening hours.

Friday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 90s, but clouds will develop in the afternoon and a few storms will be possible. The heat continues Saturday as the weather looks to be more dry compared to the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 90s for us here in Rapid City, so if you have any plans to be outdoors hiking or doing any yard work, be sure to have plenty of water and take plenty of breaks in the shade to avoid heat sickness.

Storms return on Sunday and Monday and that will drop temperatures down into the 80s for those days. The heat will return Tuesday and the upper 80s and 90s will continue through much of next week.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

If you like it hot ...

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
Skyview forecast for the next 7 days

Forecast

Getting hot for the rest of the week

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:16 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
A few shower and storm chances will occur Thursday and Sunday.

Forecast

Hot Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:16 PM MDT

Forecast

A Sunny, Pleasant Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:00 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Strong to severe storms possible later today

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:44 AM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats

Forecast

KEVN Weather

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:43 AM MDT

Forecast

Storms tonight, Monday then a drier, hotter close to the upcoming week

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Weather Forecast

Forecast

A few Sunday showers

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:09 PM MDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Cooler temperatures stay with us to end the weekend, but with a few showers and thunderstorms during the day and evening Sunday. And this storm will linger into Monday with another round of afternoon and evening storms.The risk of thunderstorms is lower as we head into the coming week, and temps will warm up to the high 80s!

Forecast

A cooler weekend expected

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
It will be breezy on Saturday with a better chance of storms on Sunday.

Forecast

A cooler weekend on tap

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT