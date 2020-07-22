Advertisement

General Beadle Elementary students create a mural in Art Alley

Students work on their art
Students work on their art(KEVN KOTA)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new mural is going up in Art Alley -- inspired by children and how the COVID pandemic has affected their lives.

“Riders on the Storm” come from the Chamber Music Festival and General Beadle Discovery Program. The mural will then serve as a backdrop for a rock concert video that is also being recorded.

The students drew their feelings on how COVID has changed their lives -- and with guidance from local artists, brought those feelings to life in Art Alley.

While still, young those involved in the project have felt the effects of COVID.

“One of the children in our past groups his stepfather passed away from the virus. All the kids know and they know what is going on so they are taking it very seriously,” Michael Hill, executive director chamber music festival, says

The mural will be finished up on Wednesday when eight more students stop by art alley

