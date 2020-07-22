First COVID-19 death confirmed in Campbell County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - Wyoming’s 25th death from COVID-19 came from Campbell County. This is the county’s first death.

The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed Tuesday the death was a woman in her 60s. The woman didn’t have any underlying health conditions and she was not hospitalized.

Campbell County confirmed 78 total positive cases as of Wednesday, and 68 of them have recovered and were confirmed by the lab. The Department of Health also reports Campbell County has 19 probable cases of the virus, and 14 of them have recovered.

This death comes after a surge of cases in the county. At the end of June, Campbell county had 43 confirmed cases. In the month of July, there’s been a 55% increase.

Overall, Wyoming has had 1,830 confirmed and 408 potential cases with 1,371 and 323 recoveries.

Wyoming is taking different precautions:

No indoor gatherings with more than 50. No social distancing or restrictions are required.

No outdoor events with more than 250 people. Must social distance and use increased sanitation this includes events, like rodeos or sports games.

Social distancing and increased sanitation for restaurants, schools and childcare facilities.

The city of Gillette also announced Tuesday it’s mandating employees to wear masks. The requirement is because of concerns over an increase of local cases, including a customer service employee who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

