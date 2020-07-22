Advertisement

Father arrested in death of 10-year-old son in Indiana; boy feared for his life

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) - Investigators are searching for the remains of a 10-year-old boy who they say was murdered by his father.

Court documents reveal Nakota Kelly warned his mother that his dad, Anthony Dibiah, was going to kill him because he had made his dad angry.

Dibiah’s westside Indianapolis apartment has been sealed by the Marion County Coroner’s office. According to court papers, the 37-year-old man suffocated Nakota with a bag inside of this apartment. He then took the boy into the bathroom to make sure he was dead.

Shortly afterwards, Dibiah called a family friend and said what he had done.

“And because No. 1, it’s summer, but also because people haven’t been in school, I think it is that much more important that the community is vigilant if they see things and are aware of things that they make law enforcement aware of what is going on so we can protect individuals who often times cannot reach out for themselves,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

According to court papers, the scene was nothing short of horrendous when officers entered the apartment. There was blood all over the bathroom. Dibiah was gone, and there was no sign of the 10-year-old boy.

“The scene here and some of the images that are going to be depicted are just one of those things that will stay with you forever,” Mears said.

Earlier, Dibiah had asked a friend for some luggage.

On Sunday morning, according to the probable cause, he is seen on surveillance video loading items into his vehicle, and he threw one bag into a community dumpster.

He sent a text message to a person identified as HK that said, “Sometimes, I hear voices. My son is in heaven.”

Late Sunday evening, Dibiah called someone in Texas and told them, “I killed my son.”

Dibiah was picked up by a Missouri State Trooper and taken into custody. When he gets back to Indiana, he could face life in prison.

“This type (of) case will be considered either life without parole or death penalty. One of the statutory aggravators you can use is anytime a person less 14 years of age. That certainly kicks in that conservation,” Mears said.

Police are still searching for Nakota’s remains.

Copyright 2020 WISH via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:04 PM MDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

Coronavirus

Brothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each other

Updated: moments ago
Two Houston boys lost both parents to the pandemic.

News

Fatal crash happens in Millette County

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A man diead Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash that happened west of White River.

National

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Truck driver to be charged in crash with motorcycle.

National

TSA finds rifle, ammunition in checked bag at N.J. airport

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the agency, the weapon was found as officers screened checked baggage at the Newark Liberty International airport.

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

National

Police: 15 shot as gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
Fifteen people were shot, one person was being questioned and multiple suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side where at least one squad car was present, police said.

National

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms, the Atlantic’s earliest ‘G'

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed over the Atlantic Ocean, the earliest “G” in a record-setting hurricane season.

National Politics

US orders China to close its consulate in Houston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The U.S. said Wednesday that it has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston “to protect American intellectual property and American’s private information.”