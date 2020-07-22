Advertisement

Fatal crash happens in Millette County

The 58-year-old male driver's vehicle flipped over and eventually caught fire
Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER, S.D. (KOTA TV) – South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one man Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash that happened west of White River.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.

A 2007 Chevy Impala was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when it left the roadway to the right. The vehicle flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire.

The 58-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All information is only preliminary at this point.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

