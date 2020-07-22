Advertisement

Chiropractor adjusts opinions on spinal health

Spinal health
By Blake Joseph
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dr. Stephen Gullikson is a Chiropractor with Black Hills Health & Wellness who vouches for the holistic care of your spine. When it comes to allergies, Dr. Gullikson recommends a realignment of the spine which allows the Central Nervous System to function at an optimum pace.

When it comes to an adjustment Dr. Gullikson says “the nervous system controls 100% of your bodies functions. So when something is out of alignment depending on the level of the spine you’ll see symptoms showing up”. Keeping yourself functioning at an optimal level is key to your overall health.

