Advertisement

Assault at Walmart turns into high-speed chase in Sheridan

After fleeing from law enforcement twice after the assault, the suspect faces multiple traffic charges and potential felony charges
Grand Junction Police Officers have taken a suspect into custody after they sped away from officers following a traffic stop.
Grand Junction Police Officers have taken a suspect into custody after they sped away from officers following a traffic stop.(MGN)
By Briannna Schreurs
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Walmart assault became a high-speed pursuit in Sheridan, Wyoming on Monday.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers arrived at the Walmart Supercenter just as, the suspect, who was later identified as Cody A. Zack, 32, was leaving in his 2002 Jeep.

Zack, a Sheridan resident, fled the officers and headed east on Wyoming 336. WHP Troopers and Sheridan County Deputies worked to track the vehicle and some time later, they spotted the Jeep going 100 mph west of Wyoming 336.

For a send time, law enforcement attempted to stop Zack, but he didn’t stop.

WHP used spike strips to deflate the suspect vehicle's tires around milepost one on Wyoming 336. With deflated tires, Zack continued to drive toward Sheridan.

Troopers decided to end the pursuit because there were children in the area. To end it, the trooper forced his patrol vehicle into the suspect's vehicle. This was a success and the vehicle was stopped a short distance later.

Zack didn’t exit the vehicle as instructed and instead made gestures with a knife as if to harm himself.

After some discussion, Zack was taken into custody. He is facing multiple traffic charges, and numerous felony charges are pending.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating this incident.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatal crash happens in Millette County

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man diead Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash that happened west of White River.

News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck

Updated: 2 hours ago
Truck driver to be charged in crash with motorcycle.

News

General Beadle Elementary students create a mural in Art Alley

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Students express themselves through art

News

Man accused in shooting makes first appearance in court

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
29-year old Arlen Hatten of Rapid City is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Latest News

News

Days of 76

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

New business opening

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Rapid City Shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

$150,000 going to new emergency shelter in Rapid City

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Both Rapid City and Pennington County will pay $75,000 to help operate the temporary emergency shelter.

News

Medicaid expansion in South Dakota?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
To expand Medicaid or not ... it may be the question you see on your ballot in 2022 in South Dakota.

News

A new business opens Thursday despite the pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The pandemic hit local businesses hard and even caused some to close their doors. But that's not stopping area entrepreneurs from following their dreams and opening up shop ... even during these uncertain times.