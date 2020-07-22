Advertisement

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

A general view of the NFLPA logo is seen on a video board during the NFLPA Legends Brunch at the National World War II Memorial Museum on Sunday February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.(Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images for NFLPA)
By SIMMI BUTTAR
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league's plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public.

The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90.

The players’ union plan came during a conference call on Tuesday.

The agreement between the union and the league came a day after league made a proposal on not playing any preseason games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players’ association originally had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days.

Also on Monday, the league said players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league’s new testing protocols.

Rookies have started reporting this week and all players are expected to report next week.

The league and the NFLPA already finalized protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union.

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

