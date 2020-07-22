$150,000 going to new emergency shelter in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -150 thousand dollars will go to the temporary Rapid City coronavirus emergency shelter...now in the new location on Lacrosse Street.

Both Rapid City and Pennington County will pay 75 thousand dollars to help operate the temporary emergency shelter.

The shelter was moved because with only about two or three people under the emergency shelters care, the civic center was too big.

It was more cost effective to have a smaller building and less medical and cleaning staff.

Depending on the amount of patients, at this rate, the shelter could operate for two months with these funds.

With new rapid testing, the new shelter will no longer accept symptomatic people because results will return quicker.

“But Oyate Health has partnered with us for rapid testing anywhere between an hour or two hour so at this facility on Lacrosse we are only sheltering Covid positive homeless individuals,” Rapid City Emergency Management Director Dustin Willett said.

The new shelter is set with 20 beds but could hold up to 30.

