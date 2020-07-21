Advertisement

South Dakota’s positive COVID-19 cases total surpasses 8,000

Pennington County reports 25 new positive COVID-19 cases
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The state of South Dakota now has more than 8,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, state officials report.

The total in the state Tuesday is 8,019 positive cases. There were no new deaths.

South Dakota has 160 active cases as of Tuesday. Sixty-two people are currently hospitalized.

Of the 76 new positive cases Tuesday, 25 of those are from Pennington County. Out of the 10,019 total tests conducted in the county, 750 of them have come back positive.

Ogalala Sioux County reported three new cases today. As of Tuesday, the county has 27 active cases and has had 132 total active cases.

