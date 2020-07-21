Advertisement

Soon, USDA will release findings on cattle market investigation

In August 2019, the USDA set to draw conclusions on the volatility of the cattle market
(WILX)
By Briannna Schreurs
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Conclusions are underway on why the cattle market is unstable, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Greg Ibach.

The USDA began an investigation after the August 2019 Holcomb, Kansas Tyson beef processing plant caught fire. The study continued to track the cattle market instability caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Today, during the House Agriculture Committee’s Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations Subcommittee hearing, Undersecretary Ibach said USDA was “nearing conclusion.”

Ibach also stated, “there may be action that the committee may want to consider as a result of the report.”

In 2019, Rep. Dusty Johnson urged USDA to provide a thorough investigation to producers. Recently urged President Trump to conduct a multiagency research into the cattle markets.

“Our producers have waited over a year for answers from USDA’s investigation into the volatile cattle markets,” said Johnson. “It’s something I’m eager to see and will continue to push for.”

