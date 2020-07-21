Rapid City’s ‘unusual’ banana plants in bloom again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -What started as an experiment four years ago has grown into banana plants in city parks across Rapid City.

Standing up to 15-feet-tall with a five-foot spread, these four banana plants are standing in Sioux Park for the summer.

Previously transplanted to Wilson and then Halley Parks, the banana plants are surrounded by a colorful display of flowers and grasses.

In September, the city digs them out before the frost and brings them back to the greenhouse.

Rapid City’s greenhouse specialist says it takes four people to lift one of these banana plants.

“More of a tropical plant, you’re going to see them down in Hawaii or Caribean,” John Berglund, Rapid City greenhouse specialist, said. “We wanted to bring them here, just something different, something big, something unusual, something to where you’re driving down the road, and you happen to look over at our formal gardens and go holy cow, what is that big ol’ plant there,”

Berglund says in the age of social distancing, people can come out and enjoy the city’s gardens.

