Piedmont man identified as crash victim

The volunteer firefighter was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday
Blake Williams, a 26-year-old volunteer firefighter from Piedmont, was killed in a crash Saturday.
Blake Williams, a 26-year-old volunteer firefighter from Piedmont, was killed in a crash Saturday.(MGN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Piedmont man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on SD Highway 34 Saturday morning.

Blake Williams, a 26-year-old Piedmont volunteer firefighter, was killed when his car crossed over the center line and hit an oncoming tractor trailer pulling a trailer. The crash was about five miles west of Union Center at 7:42 a.m. Saturday.

The tractor trailer driver, 57-year-old Melvin Frank of Lemmon, was not injured.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

