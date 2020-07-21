Advertisement

National Weather Service in Rapid City launches weather balloon

The NWS routinely launches balloons to test the atmosphere
National Weather Service Rapid City launches a routine weather balloon.
National Weather Service Rapid City launches a routine weather balloon.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:47 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, the National Weather Service in Rapid City launched a weather balloon and members of the media and public were invited to watch.

These launches are routine, happening twice a day. But Monday's launch was a special launch because the NWS wanted a better view of how unstable the atmosphere was on Monday, which relates to how severe storms will become in the afternoon.

The device attached to the balloon measures temperature, humidity, pressure, and winds. The data is fed into the National Weather Service's computers, both locally and nationally.

The data can then be used to help formulate forecast models by meteorologists.

When the nitrogen-filled balloon reaches the edge of the atmosphere at about 90,000 feet, it is roughly the size of a two-story house before it pops. Then, the device, attached to a parachute, falls back down to earth..... The devices are pre-addressed with postage.

"Our return rate is about 30% and we see the vast majority in the fall when we have hunters out and about, and in the spring when farmers and ranchers are out plowing and dealing with cattle and livestock," said Dave Hintz, the Meteorologist in Charge, National Weather Service Rapid City.

The balloon was scheduled to launch around noon but was delayed until about 12:30 because of thunder and lightning in the area.

