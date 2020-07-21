Getting hot for the rest of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will be mostly clear tonight and temperatures will be comfortable. A perfect night for going out to view or shoot photos of Comet NEOWISE in the northwest sky this evening.

The heat returns Wednesday where high temperatures will soar into the 90s for many. Some spots could flirt with triple digits. Mostly sunny skies are expected and it should stay dry across the area. Thursday will have a little more cloud cover and the chance for some showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Friday is dry and sunny again and it could be one of the hotter days of the year as highs soar into the mid to upper 90s for Rapid. Some spots on the plains will see triple digits. The heat continues Saturday with highs in the mid 90s and plenty of sunshine.

Slightly cooler temperatures settle in Sunday and Monday because of increased cloud cover and the chance for storms. Both days will have highs in the 80s, but by the middle and end of next week, you can bet on the 90s returning to the forecast with plenty of sunshine. Happy summer!

