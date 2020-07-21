Fitzgerald Stadium to get $5M makeover

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - "It's a facility that's got a rich history," said Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications Coordinator. "Certainly, the people who were here for the Basin League years, from '57 to '73 can remember the great stars that went through here, who played for the chief's organization. Certainly with the Post 22 organization and all those teams that came through here were champions, the big events that have been held here."

The stadium will have a head-to-toe makeover-- adding turf and remodeling everything from the seating to the ticketing and merchandising areas.

"The construction company is getting started as we speak, with the final tournament over- get started with that construction," said Shoemaker. "Full-speed, working pretty much every day, every week, every month here with the plans to have everything done and ready to go by the season opener next May."

The Vision Fund will spend $5 million over a three year period for the improvements.

Fitzgerald hosted everything from top college and Legion baseball talent to concerts and circuses. And with an eye on the past, the City is looking toward the future.

"With this makeover, we'll basically put the field in the position, and the community in a position to bring in some large tournaments again," said Shoemaker. "We haven't been able to do that in a number of years. Having this renovation done will basically put it as a state-of-art facility will be able to attract some of those national tournaments again."

Shoemaker said the goal is to make the stadium a community asset.

"When you have a renovation like that, you know, the sky is the limit with the potential use of the facility," said Shoemaker.

Shoemaker said there are a few final touches before going before the City Council Monday night, but he believes the project is a go.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.