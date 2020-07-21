Advertisement

Fauci to throw 1st pitch at opening MLB game

The start of the season has been delayed nearly 4 months
Dr. Anthony Fauci wore a Washington Nationals face mask to a congressional hearing.
Dr. Anthony Fauci wore a Washington Nationals face mask to a congressional hearing.(Source: Pool, CNN)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed regular season.

The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci -- a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions -- accepted the team’s invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday night.

The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin. Spring training was halted in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and teams resumed preparing to play this month.

In their new release about Fauci’s role at the opener, the Nationals refer to him as “a true champion for our country” during the pandemic “and throughout his distinguished career.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Giddy Up! Days of ‘76 Rodeo is back

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Days of '76 rodeo is a popular event for Deadwood

National

Federal presence in Portland gives protests momentum

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

National Politics

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

Updated: 50 minutes ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

Coronavirus

For-profit colleges received $1B in federal aid

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Rose Wagner, Megan Luther, and Lee Zurik
For-profit colleges received more than $1 billion from the CARES Act, money that was intended to help at-need institutions and students. Some of these schools are owned by billion-dollar companies, while community colleges received proportionally less support.

Local

Staying safe while watching bison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Bison safety tips.

Latest News

Agriculture

Soon, USDA will release findings on cattle market investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
Conclusions are underway on why the cattle market is unstable, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Greg Ibach.

News

Representative Johnson spearheads bipartisan effort for better telehealth access

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
Representative Dusty Johnson is helping lead a bipartisan effort on telehealth.

National Politics

Trump aims to bar those in US illegally from reapportionment

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

National

Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Ocasio-Cortez remark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
The House's No. 2 Democratic leader is demanding an apology from a Republican lawmaker who is accused of using a sexist slur after an angry confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

News

South Dakota lawmakers criticize Noem on tribal checkpoints

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawmakers criticize SD governor on tribal checkpoint issue.

National

Rep. Matt Gaetz discusses Florida's COVID-19 surge, Congressional proposals

Updated: 2 hours ago