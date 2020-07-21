Advertisement

A Sunny, Pleasant Tuesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:00 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Drier air means sunshine and really some very pleasant weather for most of the Skyview forecast area today. The only exception will be in southwest South Dakota and in the southern hills where enough moisture and instability lingers to create some isolated afternoon storms.

The rest of the week will definitely be hotter again with highs in the 90s from Wednesday through Saturday. Only isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible form time to time.

The next best chance of storms arrives Sunday and Monday as a more well-defined trough moves into the northern plains.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Strong to severe storms possible later today

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:44 AM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats

Forecast

KEVN Weather

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:43 AM MDT

Forecast

Storms tonight, Monday then a drier, hotter close to the upcoming week

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Weather Forecast

Forecast

A few Sunday showers

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:09 PM MDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Cooler temperatures stay with us to end the weekend, but with a few showers and thunderstorms during the day and evening Sunday. And this storm will linger into Monday with another round of afternoon and evening storms.The risk of thunderstorms is lower as we head into the coming week, and temps will warm up to the high 80s!

Latest News

Forecast

A cooler weekend expected

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
It will be breezy on Saturday with a better chance of storms on Sunday.

Forecast

A cooler weekend on tap

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT

Forecast

Friday to be the hottest day of the year - so far

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:33 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 90s and triple digits all across the area - even in the hills.

Forecast

Hottest day of the year Friday

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM MDT

Forecast

Another nice day on tap for Thursday

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
More sunshiny with highs in the 80s and a few 90s.

Forecast

Another nice day on tap Thursday

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:55 PM MDT