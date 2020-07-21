A Sunny, Pleasant Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Drier air means sunshine and really some very pleasant weather for most of the Skyview forecast area today. The only exception will be in southwest South Dakota and in the southern hills where enough moisture and instability lingers to create some isolated afternoon storms.

The rest of the week will definitely be hotter again with highs in the 90s from Wednesday through Saturday. Only isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible form time to time.

The next best chance of storms arrives Sunday and Monday as a more well-defined trough moves into the northern plains.

