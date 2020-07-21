Advertisement

2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic

'I never thought I would see those words that you’re pregnant'
By Kendall Forward
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Two loving parents are raising their miracle baby after the mother got pregnant and delivered following the second-ever uterus transplant trial at the Cleveland Clinic.

Cole was born this past March. “He’s perfect,” said Michelle, in an interview provided by the Cleveland Clinic. “The smiles melt your heart.”

For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

Thanks to a trial through the Cleveland Clinic, she was able to carry and give birth to her son. She is the second woman to deliver a baby through a transplanted uterus from a deceased donor.

Dr. Cristiano Quintini said her condition affects one out of 500 women, “so it’s something that could potentially change the life of many women and families around the world.”

“We are basically placing a new uterus into a woman and this will allow them to become pregnant and carry a child of their own,” said Dr. Uma Perni. “She got pregnant with her first embryo transfer which was very exciting obviously to her but also to the whole team.”

Michelle waited a year for the transplant donation. She got the call she was a match while she was at work on a Saturday and was told to come in the following day. Her surgery lasted over 14 hours.

She said she wanted to “feel normal” so she took a pregnancy test at home. “They were going to do a blood test to make sure I was pregnant, but I wanted to pee on that stick.” She said. “I never thought I would see those words that you’re pregnant. I didn’t think I could ever say I’m pregnant.”

Copyright 2020 WOIO and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer requiring masks in stores

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.

National

Second woman to have uterus donation and carry her own child gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

National Politics

Esper says US considering troop ‘adjustments’ in South Korea

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By ROBERT BURNS
The Pentagon is considering “adjustments” to its military presence in South Korea and around the globe as it shifts from years of countering insurgencies and militants in the greater Middle East to focusing on China, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer mandating masks

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks at stores.

Latest News

Politics

Sen. John Thune among top Republicans who vow to fill potential Supreme Court vacancy

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Several Senate Republican leaders said they will confirm a nominee by President Donald Trump even if that vacancy occurred after this year’s election.

National

Groomer charged after 4 lb. dog suffers deadly injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
A woman revealed the details Monday night of what happened when a groomer returned her once-healthy dog with new and severe injuries, leading the dog to be euthanized.

Coronavirus

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

National

Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

News

60-second kitchen

Updated: 2 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Coronavirus

Coronavirus symptoms persist in patients, requiring prolonged care

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Europe's first wave of Covid-19 infections may be over, but lingering symptoms and painful long-term effects increase need for ongoing care.