Sturgis City Council pursues new downtown event center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis City Council is reviewing a potential purchase agreement for a new event space in downtown Sturgis.

The Sturgis Hotel and Downtown Business Improvement District boards came to the city council expressing the need for another location to host events throughout the year, after the closing of the Boulder Canyon Event Center. Sturgis currently has the Armory and Community Center, but some people felt like they needed another space for weddings and meetings. The city has been working with the owners of Mr. Al's in downtown to fulfill the need.

"We really did like this area simply because it was in the heart of downtown and also because like several things in Sturgis, we would be blessed in the opportunity that the actual cost for the building as well as the renovation would be able to be paid for on an annual basis from the lease revenue that we would gain from renting it out during the rally," said Daniel Ainslie, Sturgis city manager.

Mr. Al’s is on main street next to Rally point -- so the city says it could also be used for Music on Main and the Sturgis Rally.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.