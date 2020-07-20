Advertisement

Strong to severe storms possible later today

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:44 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A few showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning, mainly in the northern plains. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side. Highs will get up to near or in the 80s for many. By the middle of the day another round of showers and storms will develop and these will be the ones to become strong to severe through the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures are currently in the 50s and 60s as we begin the day. We are on our way to near 80. Showers and storms develop midday with some strong to severe. Hail and wind are the primary threats.

While Tuesday is expected to be mostly dry, a few storms are possible into the Black Hills. Highs are going to similar to Monday, with 80s on the plains and 70s in the hills. We are dry Wednesday and it is going to be hot! Many will have highs in the 90s, while triple digits are possible in Sheridan. It stays hot for the rest of the week and into the weekend. A few more storms are possible on Thursday and then into the weekend.  

