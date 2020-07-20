Advertisement

Mask up: Rapid City businesses apply mask policies

Stores across the country have started requiring customers to wear masks. Those businesses range from big corporations to local shops.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Stores across the country have started requiring customers to wear masks. Those businesses range from big corporations to local shops.

Hippie Haven in downtown Rapid City reopened their doors on July 6 with a new policy. No mask, no entry.

"Well, we really wanted to continue serving our community and supporting our customers and our employees, especially too," said Chesca Sedillo, Hippie Haven store manager.

Some tourists are all for wearing masks and supporting businesses' decisions.

"It makes me feel really well because I see other people, but not everyone. I have mine and it makes me feel good that I have mine on," said Gary Hickok, tourist.

"And I think it shows that businesses are trying to do their part to stop the spread because they know people in their stores are going to be probably closer than six feet," said Karen Hickok, tourist.

Others, however, are not as open to the idea of being told to wear a mask.

"I choose not to wear a mask because my immune system's strong, I don't have COVID. I have no signs of COVID. And I'm not going to wear a mask unless I'm forced to wear one," said Randy Howman, tourist. "I believe people are being conditioned to wear this and do what you're told."

"If somebody asks me to wear masks out of courtesy, I'm going to wear a mask for that purpose, out of courtesy specifically, but I would not wear a mask, like I said, because my immunity is, you can flush a virus with fruits and vegetables," said Nancy Gardner, tourist.

No matter which side you fall on, business owners are trying to adapt.

"We wanted to open following the CDC guidelines so that's why we require the no mask no entry policy," said Sedillo.

Hippie Haven will require customers to wear a mask until further notice.

