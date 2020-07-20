Advertisement

Arrest made in Monday morning shooting

2 victims attempted to drive themselves to the hospital
Two people were shot and a Rapid Man is arrested following an incident at a mobile home park on the east side of the town.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man was arrested after two people were shot at an east Rapid City mobile home park Monday morning.

Arlen Hatten, 29, was charged with two counts of attempted murder. The two victims were shot at the Brookdale Mobile Home Park on East Highway 44 around 6:45 a.m.

The victims attempted to drive themselves to the hospital but were spotted on Omaha Street and then stopped at the intersection with Fifth Street. They were taken to the hospital via ambulance. The driver has serious injuries and a passenger has life-threatening wounds. Two other people in the car were not injured.

Hatten, after being identified by witnesses, was found sometime later at a business near exit 61 off Interstate 90.

No motive for the shooting was released. It is still being investigated.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

