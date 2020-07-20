Advertisement

A 26-year-old man dies in a fatal car crash near Union Center

The crash took place west of Union Center on South Dakota Highway 34.
(WCJB)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UNION CENTER, S.D. (KEVN) - A 26-year-old man was killed and a 57-year-old man was uninjured in a car crash west of Union Center early Saturday morning.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the 26-year-old man in a 1998 Honda Civic was driving eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34, when he crossed the center line and collided with a 1996 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer pulling a gravel trailer, driven by a 57-year-old man.

The man driving the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene and according to the State Department of Public Safety, the was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 57-year-old man driving the trailer was wearing a seat belt and has no reported injuries.

The names of the drivers are not yet released, pending notification of the families.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

