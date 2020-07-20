Advertisement

2 shot in Rapid City early Monday morning

Police say one victim's wounds are life-threatening
Shooting victims were reportedly in this car being towed from the intersection of Omaha and Fifth streets. (KEVN)
Shooting victims were reportedly in this car being towed from the intersection of Omaha and Fifth streets. (KEVN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:04 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two people were reportedly shot at an east Rapid City mobile home park Monday morning around 6:45.

As police responded to reports of the shooting at Brookdale Estates on East Highway 44, the gunshot victims were found in a car near the intersection of Omaha and Fifth streets. Police say it is possible the two were on the way to the hospital.

According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, one of the victims has life-threatening injuries. The other person’s wounds are considered serious.

Police report witnesses told them the two people knew each other. Police continue to investigate the shooting. They say they are attempting to track down the shooting suspect.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.

