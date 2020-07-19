Advertisement

Storms tonight, Monday then a drier, hotter close to the upcoming week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tonight. Large hail will be the main threat.

More widespread severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday as a well-defined upper level disturbance interacts with a moist and unstable air mass. Storms will fire around the Black Hills early in the afternoon and move east. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

After a lingering chance of isolated storms Tuesday, the rest of the upcoming week will generally be dry and warmer with 90s returning by the second half of the week.

