Storms tonight, Monday then a drier, hotter close to the upcoming week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tonight. Large hail will be the main threat.

More widespread severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday as a well-defined upper level disturbance interacts with a moist and unstable air mass. Storms will fire around the Black Hills early in the afternoon and move east. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

After a lingering chance of isolated storms Tuesday, the rest of the upcoming week will generally be dry and warmer with 90s returning by the second half of the week.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.