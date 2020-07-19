Advertisement

Outdoor seating gives customers a way to enjoy the weather and stay safe while at a restaurant

Outdoor seating allows customers a way to eat out and social distance.
Outdoor seating allows customers a way to eat out and social distance.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When visiting a restaurant the CDC recommends wearing a face covering when not eating, washing your hands properly, and social distancing when possible. One way people are enjoying their favorite restaurants while staying safe is to choose outdoor seating.

Employee's at Murphy's Pub and Grill are thankful to have an outdoor seating option for not only the heat but also the pandemic.

"We're not seeing any famine, it's all just feast. Everybody's coming and it seems like a lot of tourists and people, they want to be, they want to be normal again," said Jeremy Antes, Murphy's executive chef. "I think it helps us in terms of business aspect and we have a little bit more to offer people than other people, than other businesses without their patios or without the ability to be able to do that."

Murphy's outdoor seating fills up every night and customers are willing to wait an hour or more for the patio some nights.

"Regardless of the time, our patio is always the one to fill up first and it's constant and nonstop throughout the night," Ginne Bragg, Murphy's general manager. "We are able to seat the amount of tables as we had before because it is an outdoor establishment. The tables inside, we are still spaced out, we're not to full capacity inside, we keep tables that we're just not going to put out. People not only want to feel safe, they want to see safe."

Bragg said she thinks it's not just the heat that makes customers wait for outdoor seating, but also the pandemic.

"I definitely think it's a combination of the both, it's been, some of the tests and studies they've done have proven that the odds of getting it outside are diminished to pretty much very very low percentage rates as opposed to an indoor establishment," said Bragg.

Although their indoor seating is limited, Murphy’s is offering live entertainment on their patio to draw customers in. Or shall we say out?

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Church camp uses Instagram to keep people connected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Every aspect of summer from the swimming pool to little league games looks and feels different due to the pandemic. And summer camps are no exception to this.

News

Black Hills Playhouse holds virtual talk show on Facebook

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Black Hills Playhouse canceled their summer shows back in April but have found new ways to engage the community digitally.

News

Homeschooling organization brings information to local parents

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
With the uncertainty of the upcoming school year, one homeschooling organization is learning many parents are interested in the option. Classical Conversations held a seminar in Piedmont to give more information to local families.

News

Gold Discovery Days celebrates the creation of Custer and founding of gold

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
It’s a nearly one-hundred-year-old tradition.....and the pandemic couldn’t stop it. Custer’s 97th annual Gold Discovery Days started July 17th, with a weekend full of events.

Latest News

News

Keeping your four-legged friends happy and healthy in the heat

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Summer is in full force here in the Black Hills with today reaching into the upper ninety degrees. When outside, keeping yourself cool can be a challenge, so how do you keep your four-legged friends safe in the heat?

News

Gold Discovery Days in Custer

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Bryon Noem judges chalk art

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Onsite shopping at the Black Hills Farmers Market is back

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Stress eating during the pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Parents turn more to homeschooling

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox