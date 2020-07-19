Advertisement

Gold Discovery Days celebrates the creation of Custer and founding of gold

It’s a nearly one-hundred-year-old tradition.....and the pandemic couldn’t stop it. Custer’s 97th annual Gold Discovery Days started July 17th, with a weekend full of events.
Gold Discovery Days celebrates the creation of Custer and founding of gold
Gold Discovery Days celebrates the creation of Custer and founding of gold(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a nearly one-hundred-year-old tradition.....and the pandemic couldn’t stop it. Custer’s 97th annual Gold Discovery Days started July 17th, with a weekend full of events.

Gold Discovery Days celebrates the creation of the town of Custer and the discovery of gold in 1874. The annual event was in limbo like many others, but the Custer Chamber of Commerce was excited to move forward with it this summer.

"We really just kind of waited to see how everything was going to play out and once we kind of saw that South Dakota was fairing very well, we wanted to make sure we were still able to celebrate all together as a community," said Dolsee Davenport, Custer Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Davenport said, with a few exceptions, the event is basically the same as years past. She also said it was a relief to have this year's celebration.

"We kind of feel like we're getting back to normal as much as we can. So it's just fun to see everybody together, see ing the kids enjoying the carnival and out at the parade getting candy," said Davenport. "It was just so fun and kind of makes us feel really happy and good to be able to do that again."

The event is a way to bring community members together and Davenport said tourists enjoy the event as well.

"This is a great time for locals to come out and get together and celebrate. Again because of the reunions, we're getting some of the people who are technically local or were at one time but they've come back home, and then, of course, we have those lucky tourists who just maybe happen to be here and it's Gold Discovery Days," said Davenport. "So they get to celebrate too."

Gold Discovery Days continues with a fun run, golf tournament, craft fair, and carnival through July 19th.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Church camp uses Instagram to keep people connected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Every aspect of summer from the swimming pool to little league games looks and feels different due to the pandemic. And summer camps are no exception to this.

News

Black Hills Playhouse holds virtual talk show on Facebook

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Black Hills Playhouse canceled their summer shows back in April but have found new ways to engage the community digitally.

News

Homeschooling organization brings information to local parents

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
With the uncertainty of the upcoming school year, one homeschooling organization is learning many parents are interested in the option. Classical Conversations held a seminar in Piedmont to give more information to local families.

News

Outdoor seating gives customers a way to enjoy the weather and stay safe while at a restaurant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
When visiting a restaurant the CDC recommends wearing a face covering when not eating, washing your hands properly, and social distancing when possible. One way people are enjoying their favorite restaurants while staying safe is to choose outdoor seating.

Latest News

News

Keeping your four-legged friends happy and healthy in the heat

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Summer is in full force here in the Black Hills with today reaching into the upper ninety degrees. When outside, keeping yourself cool can be a challenge, so how do you keep your four-legged friends safe in the heat?

News

Gold Discovery Days in Custer

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Bryon Noem judges chalk art

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Onsite shopping at the Black Hills Farmers Market is back

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Stress eating during the pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Parents turn more to homeschooling

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox