Advertisement

Black Hills Playhouse holds virtual talk show on Facebook

The Black Hills Playhouse canceled their summer shows back in April but have found new ways to engage the community digitally.
The Black Hills Playhouse canceled their summer shows back in April but have found new ways to engage the community digitally.
The Black Hills Playhouse canceled their summer shows back in April but have found new ways to engage the community digitally.(MIranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Playhouse canceled their summer shows back in April but have found new ways to engage the community digitally.

The Black Hills Playhouse has adjusted to using social media this summer to bring content to those missing the summer shows. So far the playhouse has produced a Tatanka Teaser, showcasing 12 artists from across the country, and a children's play, X is for Zebra. They also created Between Two Buffs, a Facebook Live, to give people an inside look into the playhouse and give them an opportunity to ask questions.

“There’s a famous show, I guess, called Between Two Ferns, with Zach Galifianakis, it’s kind of hard to say, and so that was kind of the inspiration behind this particular show and it’s like a talk show format and we wanted to do that so people could ask questions because some people feel very close to the playhouse and are missing it this summer.,” said Darla Drew, Black Hills Playhouse development opperations manager. “So we’re trying to fill that gap with programming.”

The playhouse has a week-long virtual children’s camp coming up at the beginning of August and Drew said they hope to do another Tatanka Teaser.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Church camp uses Instagram to keep people connected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Every aspect of summer from the swimming pool to little league games looks and feels different due to the pandemic. And summer camps are no exception to this.

News

Homeschooling organization brings information to local parents

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
With the uncertainty of the upcoming school year, one homeschooling organization is learning many parents are interested in the option. Classical Conversations held a seminar in Piedmont to give more information to local families.

News

Gold Discovery Days celebrates the creation of Custer and founding of gold

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
It’s a nearly one-hundred-year-old tradition.....and the pandemic couldn’t stop it. Custer’s 97th annual Gold Discovery Days started July 17th, with a weekend full of events.

News

Outdoor seating gives customers a way to enjoy the weather and stay safe while at a restaurant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
When visiting a restaurant the CDC recommends wearing a face covering when not eating, washing your hands properly, and social distancing when possible. One way people are enjoying their favorite restaurants while staying safe is to choose outdoor seating.

Latest News

News

Keeping your four-legged friends happy and healthy in the heat

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Summer is in full force here in the Black Hills with today reaching into the upper ninety degrees. When outside, keeping yourself cool can be a challenge, so how do you keep your four-legged friends safe in the heat?

News

Gold Discovery Days in Custer

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Bryon Noem judges chalk art

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Onsite shopping at the Black Hills Farmers Market is back

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Stress eating during the pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Parents turn more to homeschooling

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox