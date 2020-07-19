Black Hills Playhouse holds virtual talk show on Facebook

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Playhouse canceled their summer shows back in April but have found new ways to engage the community digitally.

The Black Hills Playhouse has adjusted to using social media this summer to bring content to those missing the summer shows. So far the playhouse has produced a Tatanka Teaser, showcasing 12 artists from across the country, and a children's play, X is for Zebra. They also created Between Two Buffs, a Facebook Live, to give people an inside look into the playhouse and give them an opportunity to ask questions.

“There’s a famous show, I guess, called Between Two Ferns, with Zach Galifianakis, it’s kind of hard to say, and so that was kind of the inspiration behind this particular show and it’s like a talk show format and we wanted to do that so people could ask questions because some people feel very close to the playhouse and are missing it this summer.,” said Darla Drew, Black Hills Playhouse development opperations manager. “So we’re trying to fill that gap with programming.”

The playhouse has a week-long virtual children’s camp coming up at the beginning of August and Drew said they hope to do another Tatanka Teaser.

