A few Sunday showers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some cloud cover returns to the Black Hills for Sunday, and with them a few hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will pop up. Cooler temperatures stay with us to end the weekend. And this storm will linger into Monday with another round of afternoon and evening storms.

The risk of thunderstorms is lower as we head into the coming week, and temps will warm up to the high 80s!

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.