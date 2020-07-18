Advertisement

Onsite shopping at the Black Hills Farmers Market is back

Shopping local
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Farmers Market is back in business when it comes to onsite traffic at Market Park.

Normal operations resumed at the beginning of June.

Marketing Manager Barbara Cromwell says so far, so good.

There are about 20 vendors on any given Saturday, a small decrease compared to the past.

They’re taking precautions by having a wide spacing between the booths and vendors wearing masks.

For customers who don’t feel comfortable shopping in person, the market is still offering online shopping.

They can place those orders every Tuesday through Thursday and then pick them up Saturday morning at Market Park.

"Dozens of businesses that you know are able to market through this farmers market. And you know it's really important to support them and to you know be able to shop for healthy food," says Cromwell.

And for those shopping with their E-B-T card, they can now get up to forty dollars in free tokens to spend on vegetables, fruits, and plant starters.

