Man pleads guilty in fatal 2018 shooting in Kyle

Palani Bull Bear pleads guilty
Palani Bull Bear pleads guilty(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:06 PM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
A man pleads guilty Friday in federal court to the shooting death of 19-year old Brycee Red Owl in Kyle back in 2018. Originally charged with second degree murder, 21-year old Palani Bull Bear pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

According to the factual basis statement signed by Bull Bear, there was a confrontation between Bull Bear, Red Owl and Colin Gregg on horseback near the Lil’ Angel’s store in Kyle. During that, Bull Bear admits to firing two shots from a pistol at Red Owl, killing him, and firing two shots at Colin Gregg, hitting the horse he was riding. Bull Bear faces up to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and a minimum of ten years up to life on the discharge of a firearms charge. Bull Bear also pleaded guilty Friday to bank robbery for the robbery of a Bank of America in New Mexico in May of 2018.

