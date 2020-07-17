South Dakota Democrats layout “A New Normal”

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Democratic Party is hoping to chart a new way forward with the COVID-19 Pandemic in mind. They believe that Governor Kristi Noem’s response has been lackluster.

The Democratic Party in South Dakota has not held a statewide office in decades, and currently, opposes a super majority in both houses of the state legislature.

State Democratic Chair Randy Seiler believes that the way the governor has handled the coronavirus pandemic could present an opportunity.

“Democracy works best when there are two active engaged parties, and we are rebuilding the democratic party and want to get our message out there.”

The party is campaigning on “a new normal” as it relates to moving forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Medical professionals, and scientists and the CDC are giving guidance and advising us what we have to do to combat the coronavirus not only in South Dakota, but across the country... our Governor’s approach to that is personal responsibility, my perspective is that is a lack of leadership.” Seiler said.

Seiler believes that by leaving virus restrictions to choice, the Governor has left many without a choice.

“We’re talking about opening schools, is it a personal choice for teachers, custodians, or school cooks, or bus drivers, they have to have some aspect of protection too and that comes from leadership at the highest level.”

When asked for comment on the Democrat’s press release and new push, Governor Noem’s Communication Director Ian Fury sent the following:

“Its pretty telling that the State Democrat Chair attacks a patriotic fireworks display at our shrine to democracy. I guess Reagan was right: for Republicans it’s always July 4th, and for Democrats it’s always April 15th.”

Future press releases from the South Dakota Democratic Party can be found on their website.

