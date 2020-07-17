Advertisement

Lawrence Mexican enters a not guilty plea to second degree murder

By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A Rapid City man accused in the death of Harry Black Bear was arraigned Friday afternoon in 7th circuit court.

Lawerence Mexican,29, is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the beating death of Black Bear. The homicide happened in June at an apartment complex on Meade Street.

Mexican pleaded not guilty to 2nd-degree murder and denied being a habitual offender for convictions of a hit and run in August of 2019, an aggravated assault in February of 2015 and simple assault in March of 2012.

If convicted of the second-degree murder charge, Mexican faces a mandatory life sentence

