Hiker rescued by helicopter from Mount Baldy

A 21 year old female hiking on Mount Baldy was rescued by helicopter Thursday, July 16, 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota National Guard helicopter was used to rescue an injured hiker from Mount Baldy in the Black Hills on Thursday.

The 21-year-old counselor for Camp Judson lost her footing and fell on her knee, possibly with a compound fracture. The woman was no longer able to walk, and she was at a remote location atop a granite outcropping.

Keystone Ambulance Service asked for help from South Dakota National Guard Hoist Operations. Pennington County authorities said the Guard helicopter lifted the woman to safety around 10:30 a.m.

South Dakota National Guard rescues a stranded hiker in the Black Hills (courtesy South Dakota National Guard)
