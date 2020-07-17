Advertisement

HealthWatch--Don’t forget your kids’ vaccinations

By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:00 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has meant changes is just about every aspect of life.

And that includes medical care that isn’t related to the virus.

Shelly Roy from Monument Health takes a look in this week's HealthWatch.

"Hi, I'm Shelly Roy, registered nurse at Monument Health. Because of the COVID-19 fears, some families are not going to their doctor for their routine medical care. We've especially seen this in childhood vaccinations, well child visits and other routine medical care for families. In recent months, many children have not received their childhood vaccinations on time. In some places, the rate of immunization is only about half of what it was just a year ago. While there is no vaccine to protect your family from COVID-19, at least not yet, there is a long list of other diseases that can be prevented by vaccinations. Chicken pox, rubella and mumps are just a few. Some diseases such as polio have been simply eradicated through vaccinations. But outbreaks can still occur. We need to keep our children safe from these preventable diseases. Vaccinations can help your children stay healthy and strong and some research indicates it can help kids resist the effects of COVID-19. If you're not sure which vaccinations your children need, make an appointment with your pediatrician or family practice provider. During your visit, your provider can also track your child's growth and development, sleep, eating and other things needed for a healthy life. And there's no reason to not visit your provider. We're all taking steps to protect patients and ourselves from COVID-19."

Be sure to tune in next week for the latest edition of Healthwatch

