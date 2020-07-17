Advertisement

Have a backyard movie night with a mini projector

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’re missing the movie theater, why not bring the big-screen excitement to your home or backyard? Consumer Reports just finished testing mini projectors and has all you’ll need to set up a fun family movie night at home.

The mini projectors included in the test range in price from $100 to $500. And CR found that you get what you pay for, in terms of both image quality and features.

The projector with the best overall picture quality in CR’s test is the LG CineBeam PH550, $450. It also has some useful features, such as Bluetooth and wireless mirroring, which lets you send video directly to the projector from a smartphone or tablet. And the LG has a built-in TV tuner, so you can connect an antenna and get free over-the-air broadcast TV.

CR did find one bargain in the bunch, the Aaxa S2 Pico projector, $280. It’s a very compact, no-frills model. And it had decent picture quality and better-than-expected sound.

Because many mini projectors don’t have great sound, you’ll want to consider adding an external speaker or a soundbar.

And when it comes to setting up your backyard movie night, you’ll also need a screen. There are portable ones with built-in stands and even blow-up models—if you plan to do movie nights all summer long. Or you can also use a light-colored wall or even a plain white sheet and just pull it tight so that there are no wrinkles. And before you know it, you have that movie-theater feel right at home.

CR says that like home-theater projectors, these mini models need a darker environment. You won’t really be able to see your movie or TV show in a brighter room or outdoors during daylight, especially with larger picture sizes.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

The bike shortage continues due to the pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
How is the bike industry doing during the pandemic?

Education

It’s a question that many people have been asking: Will students return to campus this fall?

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Colleges in Rapid City speak about their safety plan.

News

South Dakota Democrats layout “A New Normal”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota's Democratic Party wants to be a more viable alternative post-COVID.

News

South Dakota launches missing persons clearinghouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Attorney General wants to bring closure to families of missing people.

News

Lawrence Mexican enters a not guilty plea to second degree murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Mexican is accused in the 2020 death of Harry Black Bear

Latest News

News

Medicaid expansion advocates prepare for 2022 ballot push

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota attorney general on Friday filed explanations for a pair of 2022 ballot measures that would expand federal Medicaid eligibility in the state.

News

95 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota and 1 new death confirmed

Updated: 7 hours ago
COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, while the state saw an increase of cases on Friday.

News

Hiker rescued by helicopter from Mount Baldy

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A South Dakota National Guard helicopter was used to rescue an injured hiker from Mount Baldy in the Black Hills on Thursday.

News

Health Watch

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis Confidence

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox