Denham brings the funk to Skyline Summer Music Series

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Denham is a South Dakota native and comes from a family of music educators. He attended college at North Dakota State University, studying criminal justice.
Good Morning Black Hills - VOD - Denham Interview
By Blake Joseph
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:19 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
In early 2015, Denham relocated to Sioux Falls to pursue his career in music. He has since built an impressive following in Eastern South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota releasing his latest single “Overcast” featuring Minneapolis based hip hop legend P.O.S. The talented singer-songwriter and front man has taken his passion on the road, carving a path for a new genre in South Dakota and beyond. Denham just finished his national tour in November with Strange Music’s Mayday, and will be touring again in Spring/Summer 2020.

