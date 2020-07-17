Advertisement

Apple releases preview of new emoji characters coming later in 2020

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:45 AM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In honor of World Emoji Day on Friday, Apple is previewing new emojis.

New emojis coming to Apple users include a ninja, a boomerang, a piñata and bubble tea. Also part of this latest edition is a set of lungs and a heart.

There’s also the pinched fingers, which has been nicknamed the “Italian hand.”

The latest emoji list, approved by Unicode, was announced in January, but each platform vendor creates its own designs.

There will likely be a beta release of the new emojis for iOS users in September or October.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

The bike shortage continues due to the pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
How is the bike industry doing during the pandemic?

Education

It’s a question that many people have been asking: Will students return to campus this fall?

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Colleges in Rapid City speak about their safety plan.

News

South Dakota Democrats layout “A New Normal”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota's Democratic Party wants to be a more viable alternative post-COVID.

National

FCC approves new 3-digit national suicide hotline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Once it's in place, people will be able to dial 988 to seek help, like how you can call 911 for an emergency.

News

South Dakota launches missing persons clearinghouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Attorney General wants to bring closure to families of missing people.

Latest News

National

Iowa governor orders classrooms to open in fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered school districts to reopen classrooms in the fall.

National

Iowa governor orders schools to open in fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces she is ordering schools to open in the fall.

News

Lawrence Mexican enters a not guilty plea to second degree murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Mexican is accused in the 2020 death of Harry Black Bear

News

Medicaid expansion advocates prepare for 2022 ballot push

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota attorney general on Friday filed explanations for a pair of 2022 ballot measures that would expand federal Medicaid eligibility in the state.

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Coronavirus

COVID cases rise, mask debate continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the U.S. as the debate over masks continues.