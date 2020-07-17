Advertisement

A cooler weekend expected

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear overnight and thanks to a west-northwest wind, temperatures will stay on the warmer side with lows in the 60s for many.

We start off mostly sunny, but become partly cloudy through the morning and stay that way for the rest of the day. An isolated storm is possible up on the northern plains, but many should stay dry. It is much cooler, too. Highs will be in the 80s for many with 70s in the hills.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Sunday and Monday. Some of those could be strong to severe as well. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80° both days. Showers will begin Sunday morning along or south of the interstate and continue for much of the day. The stronger storms are expected to develop in northeast Wyoming and slide into western South Dakota through the late afternoon and evening. A few storms continue Sunday night and into the day Monday.

A few storms will be possible Tuesday with highs back in the low 80s, but we are drying out and warming up quickly by the middle and end of next week. Sunshine will dominate and temperatures will soar back into the 90s for many of us. The roller coaster ride continues.

