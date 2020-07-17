Advertisement

95 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota and 1 new death confirmed

The latest victim is a Beadle County resident in their 50s.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, while the state saw an increase of cases on Friday.

The additional death brings total deaths in the state to 116. The latest victim is a Beadle County resident in their 50s.

State health officials say the state confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing total known cases in the state to 7,789. It’s the largest single-day increase in cases since June 16. However, active cases rose by only 23 to 865 due to additional recoveries.

Friday’s increase is also likely in part due to an increase in testing. The state processed 1,937 tests Friday, one of the largest single-day testing totals so far. Just under five percent of tests came back positive. Test positivity in South Dakota has been averaging between 5%-8% in recent weeks.

Current hospitalizations remained flat at 61.

