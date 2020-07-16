Advertisement

Unborn baby contracted coronavirus from infected mom, study says

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:57 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers said a pregnant woman passed the coronavirus on to her unborn child.

The woman was infected during the last trimester of pregnancy, and the virus did affect the baby.

At the height of the pandemic in France late March, dozens of pregnant mothers presenting severe coronavirus symptoms were admitted to the Hôpital Antoine-Béclère.

In a research paper recently published in the medical journal Nature, Dr. Daniele de Luca, who specializes in critical care for newborns at the hospital outside Paris, said it’s now confirmed that one of the mothers transmitted the virus to her unborn child.

“This is the reality: The virus can pass through the placenta to the baby. In the beginning we thought, ‘Well, this is never going to happen, this is not true.’ That’s the reality and that’s the bad news.” he said.

The doctor said the virus was present in the mother’s blood, which is rare, and was then transmitted through the placenta. and when the baby boy was delivered, he tested positive for the virus.

There were already strong suspicions of what is called neonatal transmission, but de Luca said his study confirms it. The hospital carried out half a dozen tests on the baby boy: swabs, blood test, tests of the placenta, the core, the amniotic fluid, all within an hour of the birth – all confirming that the baby was indeed infected before he even came into this world.

Within 24 hours, the newborn presented severe neurological complications: cerebral inflammation and irregular muscle movements.

“I cannot deny that in the beginning we were very worried,” de Luca said. “They were severe symptoms. So we were worried, and then as I told you, they improved pretty steadily. We were happy.”

The virus left no lasting damage and the baby was discharged from the hospital less than three weeks later.

“When it happens, well, as you see the baby is most likely going to recover pretty soon alone.” de Luca said.

According to the doctor, there is now growing evidence that newborns are resistant to COVID-19, and the best news of all, he said, neonatal transmission of the virus remains extremely rare.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

News

Rapid City sees another COVID-19 cluster at a nursing facility

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The state is reporting another cluster at a Rapid City nursing facility.This time, it's Avantara Saint Cloud on St. Cloud Street.

National

‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s not in South Florida. You can find it in Brentwood, California.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Even though health officials have not seen an increase in community spread from Independence Day celebrations safety protocols will still be enforced during the motorcycle rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is less than a month away.

National

'The Golden Girls' home is for sale for $3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The real house that "The Golden Girls" home is modeled on is for sale.

Coronavirus

The list continues to grow as more national retailers require customers to wear a face mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Face masks are now required in some retail stores.

National

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a bizarre question in an internet chatroom: What if retail giant Wayfair is using pricey storage cabinets to traffic children?

News

Rush office manager pleads guilty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
The former office manager for the Rapid City Rush pleads guilty today in federal court to embezzling $700,000 from the team.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.