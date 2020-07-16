Advertisement

Too many customers and too short staffed during COVID-19

Is there such a thing-- as too much business?
By Alexus Davila
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:10 PM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Business is booming in the Black Hills as many owners say they are seeing plenty of visitors stolling around ready to buy.

But is there such a thing-- as too much business?

Sizzling up hamburgers for a line of orders...and yet it's a problem.

Peggy Janecek, the owner of Peggy’s Place in Keystone, said despite COVID-19 this is one of the busiest years she’s ever seen in the past 13 years.

But the pandemic is the reason why she can’t handle the load of customers walking in.

“This year it’s just like oh we can’t do what we would normally do for you and that’s what’s sad. And I don’t like to turn anybody away,” she said.

But the owners had to.

People are added to a waiting list even though the restaurant is only half full.

“Every time somebody can’t come in and be served it’s money that we lose on our income. That’s money we pay for our workers as their wages. Money that would pay our bills with. So we are watching money walk down the street,” Dan Janecek said.

Not enough manpower is the problem.

Normally, Peggy's Place opens around Memorial Day weekend with a staff of nearly 30 people.

But they ended up opening in early June instead with only 10 employees.

Like most seasonal businesses, Peggy’s Place did not receive any PPE loans from the government as they were not open at the start of the pandemic and only operate for a few months out of the year.

Additionally, without J1 student visa workers to work the summer months, the Janeceks said they are relying more on local help this year.

All states have extended their unemployment benefits because of the ongoing coronavirus, except South Dakota.

The Janeceks hope this could help acquire more hands on deck.

“We are willing to pay more money well above minimum wage to get employees but we can’t get them,” Peggy said.

Peggy said she will start at $10 but will adjust based on experience and include pay raises based on performance.

So until then, the restaurant's hours are shortened as they figure out how to make up the 50 percent loss due to the pandemic.

And this year, operating till the third week of September, like usual, may not happen.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City sees another COVID-19 cluster at a nursing facility

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The state is reporting another cluster at a Rapid City nursing facility.This time, it's Avantara Saint Cloud on St. Cloud Street.

Sturgis Rally

Even though health officials have not seen an increase in community spread from Independence Day celebrations safety protocols will still be enforced during the motorcycle rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is less than a month away.

Coronavirus

The list continues to grow as more national retailers require customers to wear a face mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Face masks are now required in some retail stores.

News

Rush office manager pleads guilty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
The former office manager for the Rapid City Rush pleads guilty today in federal court to embezzling $700,000 from the team.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

Latest News

News

Abbott House for girls ready to open in Rapid Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Abbott House helps give young children a second chance at life

News

South Dakota completes 2020 fiscal year with $19 million surplus

Updated: 4 hours ago
State officials say South Dakota finished the 2020 budget year with a $19.1 million surplus, despite a pandemic that encompassed roughly a quarter of the year.

News

Four new deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
Health officials say four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, though active cases declined on Thursday.

News

Argument along highway ends in shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
Man shot and seriously injured when argument breaks out on highway.

News

South Dakota reports 1,160 new unemployment claims

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New unemployment claims in South Dakota increased during the most recent reporting period as the U.S. economy struggles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but the number of continued state claims has decreased from its highest mark in May.

News

Fires break out in wheat fields near Wall, Wanblee

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
Two fires break out in wheat fields during the winter wheat harvest.