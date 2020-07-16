Advertisement

The list continues to grow as more national retailers require customers to wear a face mask

Face mask requirements
People are walking into Sam's Club.
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Face masks have been the most talked-about accessory since the pandemic started, but now you want to make sure you have one with you due to national retailers requiring them.

The list continues to grow as national retailers like Sam’s Club, Walmart, Target, and Dollar Tree are requiring customers to wear a face mask.

And some people are happy to hear the news.

“You never know who you’re going to come in contact with when you’re in the store, and it’s scary. It’s kind of a scary situation and especially when more people are out and about now,” says Rapid City resident Jackie Hollis.

While others aren’t happy to see the signs requiring face masks.

“I think that it’s really hard for people like myself that have a hearing impairment and wear hearing aids. It’s really hard and difficult for us to understand what people are saying when they’re wearing a mask,” says Laurie Schlecht.

And due to the requirement, Schlecht says she may not be heading to some of those national retailers.

“And it’s definitely a push for me to go to my local grocery store instead of the national chain that’s requiring it,” says Schlecht.

Governor Kristi Noem’s secretary of health says Noem does not support government mandates, including one from the government to wear a mask, but understands businesses may take a different approach.

“To minimize COVID spread within their facilities and I think respects the right of those businesses to make those decisions,” says the state health secretary, Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

What about a mask mandate in Rapid City? Mayor Steve Allender believes it’s unlikely.

“I wouldn’t expect any mandate from the city concerning masks or face coverings at this point. I think those mandates are coming from the proper place. Early on in the pandemic, everyone was saying, look at the grocery stores look at these big stores there gathering hundreds and thousands of people, and there’s no protection, well now there is some protection,” says Mayor Steve Allender.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

