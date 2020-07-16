Four new deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Health officials say four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, though active cases declined on Thursday.

The additional deaths bring the state’s total to 115. Two of the victims were men, two were women. One was in their 30s, two were in their 60s, and one was over age 80. They were residents of Minnehaha, Union, Oglala Lakota and Todd counties.

According to the Department of Health, the state saw an additional 42 cases Thursday, bringing total known cases in the state to 7,694. Active cases fell by 30 to 842 due to additional recoveries.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 61. This number has been hovering around 60 for the past week.

The state processed 493 tests Thursday, which is down from the recent average of 700-800. 8.5 percent of tests came back positive, a slight bump from recent days, but still below surging states where positive test rates have reached over 20 percent.

