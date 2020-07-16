Advertisement

South Dakota reports 1,160 new unemployment claims

That's a 40% increase since last week.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — New unemployment claims in South Dakota increased during the most recent reporting period as the U.S. economy struggles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but the number of continued state claims has decreased from its highest mark in May.

The Department of Labor and Regulation reported Thursday that 1,160 people made new claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending July 11. That’s 325 more than the previous week and an increase of 40%.

A total of 18,687 people were receiving unemployment benefits statewide on July 4, according to the U.S. Employment and Training Administration. The number of continued claims has decreased by 6,500 from a historic high in May as the coronavirus pandemic caused mass layoffs. 4.5% of all eligible employees in the state are still unemployed, according to the latest report.

People receiving unemployment benefits will soon feel an extra squeeze as the extra $600 they received weekly as part of the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress expires on July 25.

Job openings in South Dakota have decreased by 8.6% since a peak on March 19. There’s been a 9.2% decline in job openings in the Rapid City area since a peak in job openings on March 19, the state Bureau of Finance and Management said Monday.

South Dakota Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said, “This additional unemployment provision helped bridge the gap between the COVID-19 outbreak and the return to normal.”

