South Dakota completes 2020 fiscal year with $19 million surplus

The state’s budget reserve fund now has a balance of $149.4 million.
(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - State officials say South Dakota finished the 2020 budget year with a $19.1 million surplus, despite a pandemic that encompassed roughly a quarter of the year.

Gov. Noem announced the surplus on Thursday.

The South Dakota budget year ends on June 30. Officials say although total revenue finished $7.9 million lower than adopted estimates, the state general fund budget ended with expenditures approximately $27.2 million lower than budgeted. The state spent $74.8 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds in Fiscal Year 2020 (FY2020).

“Despite the challenges with COVID-19, South Dakota remains in a strong financial position,” Noem said. “As many states closed their economies, I trusted South Dakotans to make the right decisions for themselves and their loved ones. Our future remains bright because we kept our state open for business and we live within our means.”

Of the $27.2 million of 2020 general fund reversions, $23.9 million came from executive branch agencies, $1.8 million came from the Board of Regents, $0.9 million came from the Unified Judicial System, and $0.6 million came from the Legislature and constitutional offices. The unspent funds in FY2020 represent 1.6 percent of the total general fund budget.

Total general fund revenue for FY2020 was lower than legislature-adopted estimates in February by $7.9 million, or 0.5 percent. Sales and use tax, which is the state’s largest revenue source, finished $11.8 million below estimates but still grew 4.6 percent over the prior fiscal year. A combination of all other sources of general fund revenue finished the fiscal year $3.9 million above legislative estimates.

By law, the FY2020 surplus of $19.1 million was transferred to the budget reserve fund. The state’s budget reserve fund now has a balance of $149.4 million, and the general revenue replacement fund has a balance of $44.0 million, for a total reserve of $193.4 million.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

