Advertisement

Pierre Trappers drop front end of two games series, 6-5

Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images(KALB)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Trappers lost a tight one in Pierre last night to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 6-5. The game was tied 5-5 going into the 9th, where the Sabre Dogs were able to take the win.

Catcher Mitch Stroh went 3 for 5 for the Trappers with an RBI. Starting pitcher Koby Bishop spread out five runs in the start over five innings.

The Trappers stay at home tonight for the second game versus the Sabre Dogs. First pitch is at 7:05 PM CST.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pierre Trappers take double header, return home for series

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:20 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
Pierre Trappers take series.

News

Washington Redskins are no more

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:05 PM MDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
It took social media by storm early Monday morning, as the sports world reacts to the Washington Redskins' announcement that they will be changing their name and logo.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:13 PM MDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:34 AM MDT
The game scheduled for July 14 has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:04 PM MDT
Firecracker opens; 320 rolls Spearfish; Black Hills Roundup opens and Newell graduate gears up for college

Sports

Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:32 PM MDT
Bertram ready to go at Central; Post 22 hammers Yankton; Post 320 on the road and more

Sports

Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:13 PM MDT
Sturgis runner gearing up for next season; SDHSAA sanctions girls wrestling; State rodeo crowns first champs

Sports

Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 10:11 PM MDT
Sturgis moves to 2-0 on season; Alisha Van Scoy readies for college wrestling; Johannsen coming to Mines

Sports

Spearfish baseball gears up for summer

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 9:25 PM MDT
Post 164 back in Class A this summer

Sports

Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Updated: May. 19, 2020 at 10:00 PM MDT
Little Leagues gearing up for season; A look back at the North Screamin' Eagles girls basketball team