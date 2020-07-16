Advertisement

Linking fences connects South Dakota

Cary A. Thrall with Creative Arts and Therapies (CAT)
LINKING FENCES
LINKING FENCES
By Blake Joseph
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -CAT Scratch Studios (Creative Arts and Therapies) is excited to announce several public art installations for 2020. This year four South Dakota communities will be united with a variety of Creative Community Collaborations beginning in the Spring (Lead, Belle Fourche, Hot Springs and Lower Brule). Through the project, each site with an installation from years prior is connected to one another and to this year’s new sites as well. These connections are accomplished through participation during engaging co-hosted events, artworks and deepening relationships from the previous three years of this work. Due to Covid-19, some of the events will continue through next summer to engage with each community in the unique ways artist Cary A. Thrall has developed over the years. 

