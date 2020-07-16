Friday to be the hottest day of the year - so far

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear, perfect for viewing Comet NEOWISE, which is now visible in the evenings, roughly 45 minutes after sunset and on. Just look northwest, under the Big Dipper and you’ll see the comet! Get away from city lights, and be on the northwest side of any light pollution. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the 60s for many.

Sunny skies are expected Friday and it is potentially going to be the warmest day of the year, so far. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 90s, 98° to be exact, for downtown Rapid City. The warmest day so far was on June 16 and July 3, when temperatures reached 96°. Be sure to stay hydrated and if you need to be outside for an extended period of time, be sure to take plenty of breaks in the shade. Some spots on the plains could soar into the triple digits.

We are still warm Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, just not as hot as Friday. Partly cloudy skies are expected. Temperatures continue to drop into Sunday with more clouds expected, along with showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon. Highs will be near 80°. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s with continued cloud cover and the chance for showers and storms. We get a little more sunshine back by Tuesday, but some isolated showers and storms are possible in and around the hills.

Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday as highs flirt with 90°. We’re in the 90s by Thursday and continue to stay there on Friday. Models are indicating right now, that highs could flirt with the triple digits by the start of next weekend, but they have done that before and we know temperatures have yet to reach that mark. It will be something to watch as we get closer.

